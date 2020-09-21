TROY — Mahala Ann Youssef, age 63 of Troy, died in her home peacefully surrounded by all her loved ones Sunday evening September 20, 2020 at 8:30PM. She was born September 21, 1956 in Troy to the late Charles and Delores (Setser) Harris.

She leaves behind daughters Danyell Youssef (Micheal Hall) and Rachel Carter (Shane Carter) and son Charles Youssef; sister Vickie Campbell (John Campbell); nephew Justin Poock and great nephew Ethan Poock; grandchildren Malakyi Hall, Kynsley Hall, Landon Youssef, Stella Carter, and Sutton Carter.

Mahala was a hard-working woman. She worked for Emery Worldwide for 30 years and retired from Conagra Foods in 2016. Her pride and joy were her kids and grandchildren, all her time was spent with them. She will be so greatly missed by many.

A funeral service will be held 12:00PM Thursday, September 24, 2020 at Fisher-Cheney Funeral Home, Troy with Pastor Matt Habor officiating. Visitation will be from 11:00AM-12:00PM at the funeral home. Interment will follow in Riverside Cemetery, Troy. Please wear a mask if you are able and practice social distancing. Memorial donations may be given to the American Lung Association. Arrangements entrusted to Fisher-Cheney Funeral Home, Troy. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.fishercheneyfuneralhome.com .