1/1
Mahala Ann Youssef
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mahala's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

TROY — Mahala Ann Youssef, age 63 of Troy, died in her home peacefully surrounded by all her loved ones Sunday evening September 20, 2020 at 8:30PM. She was born September 21, 1956 in Troy to the late Charles and Delores (Setser) Harris.

She leaves behind daughters Danyell Youssef (Micheal Hall) and Rachel Carter (Shane Carter) and son Charles Youssef; sister Vickie Campbell (John Campbell); nephew Justin Poock and great nephew Ethan Poock; grandchildren Malakyi Hall, Kynsley Hall, Landon Youssef, Stella Carter, and Sutton Carter.

Mahala was a hard-working woman. She worked for Emery Worldwide for 30 years and retired from Conagra Foods in 2016. Her pride and joy were her kids and grandchildren, all her time was spent with them. She will be so greatly missed by many.

A funeral service will be held 12:00PM Thursday, September 24, 2020 at Fisher-Cheney Funeral Home, Troy with Pastor Matt Habor officiating. Visitation will be from 11:00AM-12:00PM at the funeral home. Interment will follow in Riverside Cemetery, Troy. Please wear a mask if you are able and practice social distancing. Memorial donations may be given to the American Lung Association. Arrangements entrusted to Fisher-Cheney Funeral Home, Troy. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.fishercheneyfuneralhome.com .



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Miami Valley Today from Sep. 21 to Sep. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
FISHER-CHENEY FUNERAL HOME - TROY
1124 W MAIN ST
Troy, OH 45373
(937) 335-6161
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by FISHER-CHENEY FUNERAL HOME - TROY

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved