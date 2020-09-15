1/1
Margaret M. "Peggy" Brown
TROY — Margaret M. "Peggy" Brown age 80, of Troy, OH passed away on September 12, 2020 at Kettering Medical Center, Kettering, OH.

She was born on October 8, 1939 in Troy, OH to the late George and Margaret (Reed) Macy.

She was married to Charles L. Brown Sr. for 50 years and he preceded her in death on February 16, 2009.

Peggy is survived by her son and daughter-in-law: Charles L. Jr. and Teresa Brown; grandchildren: Christina Shafer and Amy (Erik) Cramer; great grandchildren: Brooke Shafer, Taylor Shafer and Khloe Cramer all of Troy, OH and a sister: Geneva Brunk of Englewood, OH. In addition to her parents and her husband, Peggy was preceded in death by her three brothers: Bob Macy, Stanley Macy and Tom Macy and three sisters: Mary Harris, Dorothy Manker and Doris Coleman.

Peggy was a 1957 graduate of Troy High School. She retired from Hobart Corporation in Troy. She was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church in Troy.

A Funeral Service will be held at 10:00AM on Thursday, September 17, 2020 at Baird Funeral Home, Troy, OH with interment to follow in Riverside Cemetery, Troy, OH. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Wednesday from 4:00-7:00PM.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Patrick Catholic Church Maintenance Fund, 409 E. Main St. Troy, OH 45373.

Friends may express condolences to the family through www.bairdfuneralhome.com.



Published in Miami Valley Today from Sep. 15 to Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Baird Funeral Home
555 N. Market St.
Troy, OH 45373
937-339-2602
