LAURA — Marie Alvina Fine, age 94, of Laura, passed away on Sunday, October 25, 2020 at Miami Valley Hospital.

She was born October 28, 1925 to the late Charles Harvey & Olive Marie (Shilt) Minnich in Arcanum, Ohio.

She is preceded in death by her husband Charles Fine; daughter Linda Smith; brothers Gary and Galen Minnich.

She will be missed and remembered by her loving children Steve (Vickie) Fine of Tipp City, John (LeaAnn) Fine of West Milton, David (Joan) Fine of West Milton, and Karen (Bruce) Jay of West Milton; 28 grandchildren; 30 great grandchildren; 3 great great grandchildren.

Marie was a 1943 Milton-Union High School graduate where she was a cheerleader. After high school, she worked at WACO Aircraft Company and later worked at the Little Red School House, Milton-Union School cafeteria and Riverside School. She was a member of the Laura Christian Church where she was known as the grandma with the candy bags. Marie enjoyed reading, playing cards, family gatherings, and her daily meals at the Laura Country Diner with her very special friends and family.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 AM on Monday, November 2, 2020 at West Milton United Church of Christ, 108 S. Main St, West Milton. Burial will follow in Old Ludlow Cemetery, Laura. A walk through visitation will be held from 2-6 PM on Sunday, November 1 at Hale-Sarver Family Funeral Home, 284 N. Miami St, West Milton.

Memorial contributions may be made to Laura Christian Church, 1 S. Main St, Laura, OH 45337.

