1/1
Marie Alvina Fine
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

LAURA — Marie Alvina Fine, age 94, of Laura, passed away on Sunday, October 25, 2020 at Miami Valley Hospital.

She was born October 28, 1925 to the late Charles Harvey & Olive Marie (Shilt) Minnich in Arcanum, Ohio.

She is preceded in death by her husband Charles Fine; daughter Linda Smith; brothers Gary and Galen Minnich.

She will be missed and remembered by her loving children Steve (Vickie) Fine of Tipp City, John (LeaAnn) Fine of West Milton, David (Joan) Fine of West Milton, and Karen (Bruce) Jay of West Milton; 28 grandchildren; 30 great grandchildren; 3 great great grandchildren.

Marie was a 1943 Milton-Union High School graduate where she was a cheerleader. After high school, she worked at WACO Aircraft Company and later worked at the Little Red School House, Milton-Union School cafeteria and Riverside School. She was a member of the Laura Christian Church where she was known as the grandma with the candy bags. Marie enjoyed reading, playing cards, family gatherings, and her daily meals at the Laura Country Diner with her very special friends and family.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 AM on Monday, November 2, 2020 at West Milton United Church of Christ, 108 S. Main St, West Milton. Burial will follow in Old Ludlow Cemetery, Laura. A walk through visitation will be held from 2-6 PM on Sunday, November 1 at Hale-Sarver Family Funeral Home, 284 N. Miami St, West Milton.

Memorial contributions may be made to Laura Christian Church, 1 S. Main St, Laura, OH 45337.

Online memories of Marie may be left for the family at www.hale-sarver.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Miami Valley Today from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hale Sarver Funeral Home
284 N. Miami St.
West Milton, OH 45383
937-698-4422
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hale Sarver Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved