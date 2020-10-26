1/1
Marilyn A. Kemp
PIQUA — Marilyn A. Kemp, 74, of Piqua, more recently of Columbus, went to be with her Lord and Savoir at 6:15 p.m. Friday, October 23, 2020 in the comfort of her home, surrounded by her loving family.

She was born April 9, 1946 in Miami County to the late Hubert and Eileen (Simon) Byers. She married Michael L. Kemp September 10, 1966 in Piqua, and he survives.

Other survivors include two sons, Jeffrey (Nancy) Kemp of Grove City, Bradley Kemp of Scottsdale, Arizona; a daughter, Michelle Kemp of Mt. Sterling; eight grandchildren; and eight great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by a brother, Gerard Byers; a sister Beverly (Harry) Smith and a grandson, Austin.

Mrs. Kemp was a 1965 graduate of Mary Immaculate High School in Chicago and was a longtime member of St. Boniface Catholic Church. She was active with the Vincentians and the mission groups for many years. She was also a member of the St. Vincent DePaul Society. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother who loved to spend any and all of her time with her family; especially her grandchildren. She looked forward to family reunions, family outings and most importantly, her Sunday family breakfast.

A service to honor her life will begin at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at the Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral Home with Rev. Fr. Leo Connolly officiating. Burial will follow at St. Peter & St. Paul Cemetery in Newport. Visitation will be held from 5:00-7:00 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Vincent DePaul, 124 W. Apple St. Dayton, OH 45402. Guestbook condolences and expressions of sympathy, to be provided to the family, may be expressed through jamiesonandyannucci.com.



Published in Miami Valley Today from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2020.
