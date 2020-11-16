PIQUA — Marilyn Grob, age 85, of Piqua, OH passed away at 6:00 PM on Friday November 13, 2020 at Ohio's Hospice of Miami County Inpatient Unit, Troy, OH.

Marilyn was born in Piqua, OH on April 15, 1935 to the late Jerome and Theresa (Lindinger) Didot. She married George H. Grob on July 4, 1965 in Troy, OH. He preceded her in death on June 24, 1991.

Marilyn is survived by two daughters and sons-in-law: Mallorie and Brian Heggs, Piqua, OH, Melissa and Mark Safreed, Piqua, OH; one sister and brother-in-law: Carole and William Buscher, Andes, New York; eight grandchildren and their spouses: Kelli (Jason) Hart, Kathryn (Wesley) Clark, Emily (William) Niederbach, Zachary (Michelle) Brinkman, Janey (Garrett) Harris, Audrey Brinkman, Meghan Safreed and Molly Safreed. She is preceded in death by one sister: Nancy Deweese.

Marilyn graduated from Piqua Catholic High School in 1953. She was a member of St. Boniface Catholic Church in Piqua and also a member of Beta Sigma Phi. Marilyn worked for the Ohio Bureau of Employment Services her entire working career and retired in 1995. She enjoyed live theater, music concerts, and working in her yard. Marilyn's life revolved around her children and grandchildren.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 AM on Thursday November 19, 2020 at St. Boniface Catholic Church, Piqua, with Rev. Fr. Daniel P. Hunt Celebrant. Burial will follow at Forest Hill Cemetery, Piqua. The family will receive friends 8:30 AM – 9:30 AM on Thursday, at Melcher-Sowers Funeral Home, Piqua.

Memorial Contributions may be made to St. Boniface Catholic Church 310 S. Downing St. Piqua, OH 45356, Piqua Catholic School 503 W. North St. Piqua, OH 45356, or Lehman Catholic High School 2400 St. Mary's Ave. Sidney, OH 45365. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.melcher-sowers.com.