PLEASANT HILL — Marion R. Adams, Age 97, of Pleasant Hill, passed away Thursday, July 9, 2020, at Miami Valley Hospital.

Funeral services will be held 11:00 AM Wednesday, July 15, at the Newton Junior High School, 201 Long Street, Pleasant Hill. The family will receive friends from 9:00 AM-11:00 AM Wednesday at the school.

Online memories may be left for the family at www.jackson-sarver.com