PIQUA — Marlene F. Tisher, 84, of Piqua, passed away at 7:00 p.m. Saturday, November 14, 2020 at University of Cincinnati Hospital in West Chester.

She was born December 8, 1935 in Montgomery, West Virginia to the late Massimo "Charlie" and Margaret Mary (Schott) Massile. She married Walter S. Tisher March 14, 1955 in Albion, Indiana; he preceded her in death October 18, 2015.

Survivors include a daughter, Terri A. (Tim) Fischer of Cincinnati; two sons, Stephan A. Tisher of Cincinnati, and Brian L. (Joy) Tisher of San Diego, California; six grandchildren, Kathleen, Michael, and T.J. (Stacey) Fischer, Adrienne, Corinne and Brendan (Kelsey) Tisher; one great granddaughter, Lucy Fischer; one brother, Jerry (Karen) Massile of Gallipolis Ferry, West Virginia; and one sister, Sharon (Curt) Hall of Lexington, Kentucky.

She was preceded in death by a brother, Albert L. Massile; and one sister, Eloise Reagan.

Mrs. Tisher was a graduate of East Bank High School in West Virginia. She was an active member of Westminster Presbyterian Church where she served as a Deacon and would travel to various homes and facilities, visiting members of the church who were homebound. Additionally, she was active for many years with God's Table at the church. She worked for several years as a receptionist for Evenflo. She, along with her late husband, was active with the Piqua Heritage Festival and coordinated many cook books for charities in the Piqua area. She was also one of the founding members of Piqua High School Music Boosters. She loved to spend time with her family, especially her grandchildren and would rarely miss any of their music or sporting events.

A service to honor her life will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, November 21, 2020 at the Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral Home with Pastor Todd Allen officiating. Burial will follow at Forest Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 1:00-2:00 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Westminster Presbyterian Church, 325 W. Ash St. Piqua, OH 45356 or the University of Cincinnati Health Foundation Cancer Institute P.O. Box 19970 Cincinnati, OH 45219 Guestbook condolences and expressions of sympathy, to be provided to the family, may be expressed through jamiesonandyannucci.com.