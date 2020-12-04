1/1
Marlene M. Gilmore
PIQUA — Marlene M. Gilmore, age 82, of Piqua, OH peacefully went home to be with the Lord on December 2, 2020. Marlene was born November 8, 1938 in Piqua, Ohio to the late Benjamin & Mildred (Voisard) Moorman.

She married Thomas E. Gilmore on June 21, 1958 in Piqua, Ohio, and they shared a life and love that spanned over 62 years together. She was a 1956 graduate of Piqua Catholic High School and was a long-time member of St. Mary's Catholic Church.

Marlene is survived by a family that she loved deeply. Husband, Tom; one son, Gary (Debbie) Gilmore of Columbus; one daughter, Kathryn (Thomas) Dyas of Piqua; four grandchildren, Jenn (Austin) Minnich, Nick Dyas, Brittany Dyas, and Ashley Gilmore; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Bill & Linda Gilmore of Versailles; brother-in-law, Don Homan of Kettering, and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Marlene was preceded in death by her two sisters, Madonna Homan and Mary Ann Stopczynski; sister-in-law, Mary Lou Pour; brothers-in-law, Joe Gilmore and Dick Gilmore.

Marlene had a long career working as assistant head cook with Piqua City Schools and was a member of the Piqua Antique Car Club. Marlene dedicated her life to her family and the church. She enjoyed baking, gardening, playing cards and bingo, but it is the love of her family and spending time together through the many birthday celebrations, trips to special places, and holiday get-togethers that will be remembered and missed most of all.

A private mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at the convenience of the family at St. Mary's Catholic Church with Rev. Fr. Daniel P. Hunt as celebrant. Burial will follow at Forest Hill Cemetery. Arrangements have been entrusted to Melcher-Sowers Funeral Home, Piqua.

Guest book condolences and expressions of sympathy, to be provided to the family, may be expressed through www.melcher-sowers.com.



Published in Miami Valley Today from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2020.
