Mary A. Bredeson
PIQUA — Mary A. Bredeson, 98, of Piqua, passed away at 4:15 a.m. Thursday, August 20, 2020 at Garbry Ridge Assisted Living.

She was born January 29, 1922 in Winona, Minnesota to the late Floyd and Ann (Bollman) Waldo.

She married Dean K. Bredeson April 2, 1942 in Money Creek, Minnesota, a marriage that would span nearly seventy-five years; he preceded her in death February 12, 2017.

Survivors include a son, Larry (Carmen) Bredeson, of Houston, Texas; a daughter, Jan (Al) Schwarzkopf of Norman, Oklahoma; four grandchildren, and twelve great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by two brothers, John Waldo and Edward Waldo.

Mrs. Bredeson was a 1938 graduate of Winona High School and a 1942 graduate of Winona State University.

She was a longtime member of St. John's Lutheran Church where she was active in various boards and positions over the years. She was a long time member of the Flesh Public Library Board of Trustees, a volunteer for Meals on Wheels, and a docent for the Piqua Museum. She also served as the past president of the Fortnightly Club and the Columbian Club.

A private service to honor her life will be held at Forest Hill Cemetery with Rev. Ronald Green officiating.

Funeral arrangements are being provided to the family through the Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, consider making a memorial contribution to St. John's Lutheran Church, 428 Wood St. Piqua, OH 45356 or the Miami County Animal Shelter, 1110 N. Co. Rd. 25A, Troy, OH 45373.

Guestbook condolences and expressions of sympathy, to be provided to the family, may be expressed through jamiesonandyannucci.com.



Published in Miami Valley Today from Sep. 4 to Sep. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral Home
333 W. High St.
Piqua, OH 45356
937-773-3161
