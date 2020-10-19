1/
Mary Ann Drake
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

TIPP CITY — Mary Ann Drake, age 96 formerly of Tipp City, OH was promoted to Heaven October 16, 2020.

Born April 22, 1924 in Darke County, Ohio to Walter Leroy "Roy" and Bertha {Black} Heckman.

She is preceded in death by her parents, husband of 53 years, Harry Franklin Drake along with 4 brothers and 1 sister. Mary is survived by daughter, Connie (Roger) Shoffner, West palm Beach, FL, son, Gary (Eun Oye) Drake, Tipp City, OH, grandchildren, Wade, Joshua & Jennifer Shoffner, Alex & Mariah Drake, great grandchildren, Jayden & Alexa Drake.

Mary was a member of the Nazarene Church in Tipp City, Ohio and after moving to Florida in 2011 attended of the Nazarene Church in West Palm Beach, Florida. She worked as a secretary at Hobart Manufacturing. Mary was a loving mother and faithful friend; she will be greatly missed.

Funeral service 11:00 AM Friday, October 23, 2020 at Church of the Nazarene, 1221 W. Main St. Tipp City, OH, Pastor Brad Warkentine officiating. Burial to follow in Glen Have Memorial Gardens. Visitation 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM, Thursday, October 22, 2020 at Frings and Bayliff Funeral Home, 327 W. Main St., Tipp City, OH 45371 and 10:00 AM until time of service on Friday at the church. Online condolences may be expressed at www.fringsandbayliff.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Miami Valley Today from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Frings & Bayliff Funeral Home
327 W. Main St.
Tipp City, OH 45371
937-667-3015
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Frings & Bayliff Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved