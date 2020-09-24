1/1
Mary Ann "Tootie" Gilmore
LOCKINGTON _ Mary Ann "Tootie" Gilmore, 89, of Lockington, passed away at 5:49 a.m. Thursday September 24, 2020 at the Upper Valley Medical Center.

She was born December 26, 1930 in DeGraff to the late William and Elsie (Martz) Forsythe.

She married Raymond B. Gilmore Jr. September 23, 1951 at St. Mary Catholic Church; he preceded her in death October 3, 2018.

Survivors include two daughters, Christina Kay (Robert) Eilerman of Ft. Loramie, Mary Ellen (Randy) Martz of Lockington; three grandsons, Mark (Rachel Vanderhorst) Eilerman, Matt (Gwen) Eilerman, Andrew (Brittany) Martz; and twelve great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by a brother, Lewis Forsythe and a sister, Catherine Douglas.

Tootie was a graduate of Houston High School and owned and operated the Forsythe Ice Cream store in Lockington for over forty years. She loved to travel with her husband, was an avid reader and enjoyed working with her hands as evidenced by her talent for crocheting blankets for her family and loved ones.

A service to honor her life will begin at 10:00 a.m. Monday September 28, 2020 at the Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral Home with Pastor Linda Dulin Moore officiating. Visitation will be from 12:00-3:00 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home. Private interment will be at Beechwood Cemetery.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the Lockington Volunteer Fire Dept., 10363 Museum Trail, Lockington, OH 45356.

Guestbook condolences and expressions of sympathy, to be provided to the family, may be expressed through jamiesonandyannucci.com.



Published in Miami Valley Today from Sep. 24 to Sep. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
