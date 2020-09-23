1/1
Mary B. Sammons
PIQUA — Mary B. Sammons, 83, of Piqua, passed away at 11:33 p.m. Tuesday September 22, 2020 at the Hospice Unit of Upper Valley Medical Center.

She was born February 19, 1937 in Piqua to the late Claude and Mabel (Reese) Couchman.

Survivors include three daughters, Barbara (Bob) Depweg of Troy, Diana (Jay) Hill of Riverside, Jackie (Randy) Landenburg of Piqua; a son, John (Becky) Sammons of Sidney; eleven grandchildren; thirteen great grandchildren; a great great granddaughter; a brother, Dick Couchman of California; and a sister, Kathy Couchman of Washington. She was preceded in death by two brothers and three sisters.

Mary was a 1955 graduate of Piqua Catholic High School and worked for B.F. Goodrich of Troy for many years. She was a member of St. Boniface Catholic Church and enjoyed volunteering at the Bethany Center. She will be deeply missed by her loving family and many friends.

A service to honor her life will begin at 1:00 p.m. Saturday September 26, 2020 at the Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral Home with Rev. Fr. Daniel P. Hunt officiating. Burial will follow at Forest Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6:00-8:00 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Bethany Center, 339 South St., Piqua, OH 45356 or Hospice of Miami County, Inc., P. O. Box 502, Troy, OH 45373.

Guestbook condolences and expressions of sympathy, to be provided to the family, may be expressed through jamiesonandyannucci.com.



Published in Miami Valley Today from Sep. 23 to Sep. 24, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral Home
333 W. High St.
Piqua, OH 45356
937-773-3161
