1/1
Mary E. Stephenson
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

PIQUA — Mary E. Stephenson, age 93, of Piqua, passed away at 2:00 AM on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at Piqua Manor Nursing Home.

She was born in Piqua, OH on August 24, 1927 to the late Samuel and Erma (Roegner) Stephenson.

Mary is survived by many nieces and nephews, and she is preceded in death by seven brothers and six sisters.

Mary worked at Superior Company in Piqua for 7 years, and for most of her life she cared for children. Mary liked to crochet and she loved animals.

Graveside services will be held at 1:00 PM on Friday, October 9, 2020 at Forest Hill Cemetery, Piqua, with Rev. Fr. Daniel P. Hunt celebrant. The family will receive friends 11:00-12:30 PM on Friday at Melcher-Sowers Funeral Home, Piqua.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Ohio's Hospice of Miami County, PO Box 502, Troy, OH 45373 or Miami County Humane Society, 1190 N. Co. Rd. 25A, Troy, OH 45373.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.melcher-sowers.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Miami Valley Today from Oct. 7 to Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
9
Visitation
11:00 - 12:30 PM
Melcher Sowers Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
9
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Forest Hill Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Melcher Sowers Funeral Home
646 W. High St.
Piqua, OH 45356
937-773-1647
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Melcher Sowers Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved