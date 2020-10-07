PIQUA — Mary E. Stephenson, age 93, of Piqua, passed away at 2:00 AM on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at Piqua Manor Nursing Home.

She was born in Piqua, OH on August 24, 1927 to the late Samuel and Erma (Roegner) Stephenson.

Mary is survived by many nieces and nephews, and she is preceded in death by seven brothers and six sisters.

Mary worked at Superior Company in Piqua for 7 years, and for most of her life she cared for children. Mary liked to crochet and she loved animals.

Graveside services will be held at 1:00 PM on Friday, October 9, 2020 at Forest Hill Cemetery, Piqua, with Rev. Fr. Daniel P. Hunt celebrant. The family will receive friends 11:00-12:30 PM on Friday at Melcher-Sowers Funeral Home, Piqua.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Ohio's Hospice of Miami County, PO Box 502, Troy, OH 45373 or Miami County Humane Society, 1190 N. Co. Rd. 25A, Troy, OH 45373.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.melcher-sowers.com.