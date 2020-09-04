CUYAHOGA FALLS — Mary Patricia (Kindell) Richardson, age 85, of Cuyahoga Falls, OH passed away on August 7, 2020 at her daughter's residence.

Mary was born in Piqua, OH on December 31, 1934 to the late Erimine and Mary (Greenbaum) Kindell.

Mary is survived by her children: Don, Janet, Susan, and David (Delores) Richardson; grandchildren: Ashley and Olivia Richardson; sisters: Miriam Fotser, Shirley Peepels, Judy Locker, Connie (Rodger) Niday, Net Hawes, and Linda Kindell; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband: Donald Richardson; siblings: Bill, Bob, and Tom Kindell, Violet Glaser, and Phyllis Miller.

Private services were held at Ciriello-Carr Memorial Home and Mary's final resting place in Chestnut Hill Memorial Park in Cuyahoga Falls.