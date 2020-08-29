1/1
Meka Lynn Free
PIQUA — Meka Lynn Free, age 48, passed away peacefully at home August 24, 2020, surrounded by her loves ones.

She was born on August 24, 1972, in Piqua, to Darrell Free and Kathy Lemaster.

Meka absolutely loved spending time with her family and friends.

She is survived by her life-long partner Joseph Lucas, two daughters Khadijah Wells and Khalia Free, as well as her granddaughters Audrianna Bays and Jaida Bays.

Meka was a big supporter of the charity groups that helped her stay positive along her journey with breast cancer.

A memorial contribution can be made to the Gracie Foundation.



Published in Miami Valley Today from Aug. 29 to Aug. 30, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

1 entry
August 29, 2020
So very sorry to read of Meka’s passing. What a wonderful, sweet soul. You will be greatly missed Meka...praises said for your precious time here and prayers for your loving family❤ From ever grateful customers, Pattie and Howie Stover
Pattie Stover
Friend
