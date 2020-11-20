TIPP CITY — Michael J. Scinto, age 68 of Tipp City passed away Monday, November 16, 2020. Born July 24, 1952 in Memphis, Tennessee to Joseph F. and Adele (Wilbanks) Scinto Sr. who precede him in death.

He is survived by his loving wife of 45 years Katherine (Jessup) Scinto, children, Zachary Scinto and Carly Rose Scinto of Tipp City, and brother Joseph F (Connie) Scinto Jr. of Fairborn, Ohio.

Mike's gift of gab and his strong opinions served him well as a longtime Dayton area radio talk show host working at WAVI, WING, WHIO, and WDAO. He also frequently filled in for the nationally syndicated Mike Gallagher Show. Even after retirement from radio, he found Facebook as another platform to continue to express his views on many topics. He started a "breakfast club" to keep in touch with all of his broadcasting buddies.

Mike was a longtime member of the Ginghamsburg Church in Tipp City. He had a strong faith and his passion was being a cabin counselor at the church summer camp for Zak and the other boys. Mike and Kathy are part of a small group of church friends that have been together for 25 years.

Mike was a wonderful husband and father. He and Zak went to breakfast at Big Boy every Friday morning before school. He also acted as a coach for Zak's various soccer teams. He was always there for Carly before and after school. Mike was a very sentimental husband always remembering birthdays and anniversaries with beautiful flowers and gifts.

He loved Dragons baseball. He and Kathy had season tickets in Section 105 for many years developing friendships with many other fans always starting and ending the season with a party. His love of the Cincinnati Bengals kept him as a faithful fan even through the "Bungles" years.

Mike enjoyed visiting Gatlinburg and the Smoky Mountains where he accumulated a large walking stick collection. Another lifelong hobby involved raising and breeding domestic doves and finches. He was an avid amateur photographer whose favorite subjects included wild birds around Tipp City, sunsets and local nature spots. Social events always ended with Mike insisting on a group photo often to the chagrin of the participants.

Mike's time on earth was much too short, but it was full of love, joy and fun trusting that God would welcome him home one day. He has left an indelible mark on many people and will be greatly missed!

In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to St. Joseph Home at 10722 Wyscarver Road, Cincinnati OH 45245 or to American Legion Post 586 at 377 North Third Street, Tipp City OH 45371.

Private family services will be held on Monday, November 23, 2020. Mike will be laid to rest at Maple Hill Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Frings and Bayliff Funeral Home. Online condolences may be expressed at www.fringsandbayliff.com.