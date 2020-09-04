FAISON, N.C. — Michael Joseph Johnson of Faison, North Carolina, died August 26, 2020.

Mike was born May 15, 1959, to the late Jim and Beverly Johnson, in Troy, Ohio.

Mike graduated from Troy High School in 1977 and enlisted in the Army.

During his time in the Army, he served in the 3rd Infantry Regiment, traditionally known as the " Old Guard."

After the Army, Mike worked for the CIA, and lived in Sterling, Virginia, until his retirement. Michael was married to Cathy Sue Johnson on April 28, 1997.

He is survived by his son, Matthew Johnson; grandson, Kirk Johnson; step son, Sean Dabkowski; and step-daughter, Rachel DeSisto; and two brothers Doug and Mark Johnson.

Mike loved his family and will be dearly missed by all.