1/1
Mike Mullen
1947 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mike's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Mike Mullen became an angel on Saturday, September 26, 2020.

He was born on August 23, 1947 in Shelby County a son of the late Charles E and Betty F (Howell) Mullen.

Mike is survived by his wife Dorothy whom he married on June 21, 1969, a son, Daniel E. (Dianna) Mullen of Sidney, two grandsons, Michael and Matthew Mullen, a sister Sharon Layton and a brother Patrick (Deb) Mullen both of Sidney.

In addition to his parents, his brother-in-law, Warren Layton, preceded him in death. Mike was a 1965 graduate of Houston High School. He earned his Bachelor degree at OSU and his Masters degree in Education from University of Dayton.

He spent his career at Miami East Schools. He taught in Fletcher Elementary and later served as principal at the Conover and Staunton Schools. He retired in 1999.

A celebration of life will be held on at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Mike's memory to the Troy Foundation, 216 W. Franklin Street, Troy, Ohio 45373 and please make a line note for the Miami East Educational Foundation Fund.

Suber-Shively Funeral Home, Fletcher, Ohio is serving the family. Condolences to the family may be sent to www.shivelyfuneralhomes.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Miami Valley Today from Sep. 30 to Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Suber-Shively Funeral Home
201 West Main Street
Fletcher, OH 45326
(937) 368-2212
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Suber-Shively Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
September 30, 2020
Sharon, Pat and families, You have our deepest sympathy! Our thoughts and prayers are with you.
Sam & Cass Boyer
Friend
September 29, 2020
He was an amazing person and great principal. He always had time for the students and help them anyway he could. We will all love and miss him dearly.
Elizabeth Rose
Student
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved