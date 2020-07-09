TIPP CITY — Mildred Mae (Dixson) Ronan, age 98, of Tipp City, Ohio went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on July 2, 2020.

She had a welcoming committee in Heaven of her husband of 56 years Jack Ronan, her parents John Leroy "Roy" and Mabel {Williams} Dixson, her brother Harry Dixson, sisters Lucille Dixson, Jackie Lively, and Berniece Trupp and son in-law, Manfred Guggenmos.

Celebrating the beginning of her eternal life but feeling the pain/hurt/sadness of her absence are her daughters Deb (Steve) Jackson of Troy, Ohio and Pam Ronan Guggenmos of Augsburg, Germany and her Grandchildren Ken Jackson of Athens, Ohio and Doug (Shauna) Jackson and Great Granddaughter Piper Jackson of Troy, Ohio.

Her greatest joy was being a loving, caring wife, mother, grandmother and GG. God was first in her daily life and then family. She had been an office manager at the Tipp City Paper Mill and Unidev Corp. in Tipp City.

She was a longtime member of the First Baptist Church in Tipp City where she taught Sunday School and VBS for children and she sang in the choir. She was a member of Tipp City Senior Citizens and Eastern Star #307 Tipp City. Mildred/Mae was always an animal lover, esp. of her "kitties".

Visitation will be at Frings and Bayliff Funeral Home 327 W. Main St., Tipp City, Ohio on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 from 11 AM- 1 PM with a service immediately following. (Face masks are optional). Burial will follow at Maple Hill Cemetery in Tipp City.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Tipp City First Baptist Church, Miami County Animal Shelter, or the donor's choice. Online condolences may be expressed at www.fringsandbayliff.com