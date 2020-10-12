PIQUA — Mildred T. "Midge" Wilson, 96, of Piqua passed away at 9:00 a.m. Sunday, October 11, 2020 at the Englewood Health and Rehabilitation Center.

She was born September 6, 1924 in Norristown, Pennsylvania to the late Lloyd and Anna (Borbely) Tyson.

She married Jack Wilson August 1, 1946 in her hometown of Norristown. He preceded her in death January 2, 1987.

She is survived by a son-in-law Gary Reed of Sidney; grandchildren, Amy (Scott) Simindinger of Sidney and Ryan( Kristen) Reed of Delaware; great-grandchildren, Mason Simindinger, Zoey Simindinger and Hayden Reed; nieces, Anne Butler of Troy and Jenny Richman of Cooperstown, New York. She was preceded in death last year by her daughter, Joann "Jody" Reed.

Midge was a 1942 graduate of Norristown High School where she was an active member of the women's swimming, diving, field hockey and basketball teams. After graduation she enrolled in business school in Philadelphia, making fast friends with her classmate, Jackie Snow. Jackie played a significant role in introducing her to her husband Jack.

She then enlisted in the United States Coast Guard, having served during World War II as a SPAR (Semper Paratus Always Ready). She was a Yeoman 3rd Class and spent time in West Palm Beach, Florida and Washington D.C., performing secretarial duties before her discharge in 1944.

After getting married, she settled in Piqua, raising her family and working as a Bookkeeper for Wilson Accounting Service. She carried the title of Piqua's First Lady during her husband's 27 years as Piqua's mayor. She was a devoted and faithful parishioner of the Westminster Presbyterian Church, serving as an alto in their choir. She was a founding member of the Tri-L Mother's Club, a devoted swim coach for 20 years for the YMCA during the winter months and the Tecumseh Woods Swim Club during the summer, treating the swimmers as "her kids", many of whom she kept in touch with through the years. She was an avid poker player, along with her husband, spending weekly nights with friends, the late Homer and Eleanor Lane and Dale and Helen Stump. The group formed the Lazy Poker Club and managed to save enough money for a week long trip to Las Vegas by tossing a quarter from each hand of poker played into the "kitty" over several years. She also loved fishing and would often interchange her passion for poker and fishing on her trips to Dale Hollow Lake in Tennessee with the Lazy Lucy Club, which she is now the only surviving member. Also a devoted friend, she has fond memories of her late friends Arlene Selby and Joyce Martin both of Piqua, her longtime neighbors Irene Graham and Jean Robinson, and her beloved Pennsylvania cousins and weekly phone friends, Bebe Lobb and Eileen and Bob Tyson. Due to mobility issues and declining health her family embraced the care and support from the Brookdale Assisted Living nurses and staff. Their compassion and care for Midge has been greatly appreciated. She will be remembered as an emotionally strong woman who was a positive influence on those she met.

A service to honor her life will begin at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, October 15, 2020 at the Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Forest Hill Cemetery where full military honors will be provided by the Veterans Elite Tribute Squad. Visitation will be from 10:00-10:30 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

Memorial Contributions may be made to the Women in Military Service for America Memorial Foundation, 200 North Glebe Rd., Suite 400, Arlington, VA 22203 or the Alzheimer's Association, Miami Valley Chapter, 31 W. Whipp Road Dayton, OH 45459.

Guestbook condolences and expressions of sympathy, to be provided to the family, may be expressed through jamiesonandyannucci.com.