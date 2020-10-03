TROY — Miriam Esther Mothmiller (Hile) Hebb, age 84, of Troy, passed away on Thursday, October 1, 2020 at her residence.

She was born on November 4, 1935 in Sugar Grove, OH to the late Irvin "Earl" and Kathryn "Esther" (Laughman) Mothmiller.

Miriam is survived by three daughters: Debra Kay (Hile) Gray of Troy, Cynthia Sue (Hile) Deeter of Tipp City and Beth Ann Hile of Marion, NC; six grandchildren: Erica Ashworth, Donnie (Angie) Gray, Scott Gray, Brian Gray, Bill (Amy) Stoltz and Paul Ashworth; ten great grandchildren: Haley Gray, Breanna Gray, Dylan Stoltz, Colby Stoltz, Tyler Stoltz, Adam DeCerbo, Hayden DeCerbo, Kayla Gray, Caleb Gray and Brian Gray; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband: William George Hile; her second husband: William Max Hebb; brother: Robert E. Mothmiller; sister: Lois J. Thompson; and son-in-law: Keith Deeter.

Miriam attended Concord School and Van Cleve High School. She enjoyed reading, gardening and her grand dog: Ace. Miriam retired in 1998 from Hobart Brothers after 26 years of service. She then worked for 7 years at True Value.

Funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM on Monday, October 5, 2020 at Baird Funeral Home in Troy. Burial will follow in Riverside Cemetery in Troy. Friends may call from 12:00-2:00 PM on Monday at the funeral home.

