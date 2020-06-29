Nadine Drew
SPRINGBORO — Nadine Drew, 83, of Springboro, Ohio passed away June 26, 2020.

She was preceded in death by her parents Willowdean Marjorie (Beasecker) Bailey and John Raymond Bailey.

She is survived by her husband of 61 years Doral Dean Drew; her son and daughter-in-law Gregg Allan Drew and Franca Citarella Drew of Roma, Italy; daughter and son-in-law Lisa Danae Beatty and James Douglas Beatty of Springboro, Ohio; three grandchildren Ryan Douglas, Kelsey Nicole, and Michael James Beatty of Springboro, Ohio.

Nadine was born in Greenville, Ohio May 3, 1937 and graduated from Greenville High School in 1955.

She attended Covenant Presbyterian Church in Springboro, Ohio. Her life was devoted to her family.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at 5:00 PM at Anderson Funeral Home, 40 N. Main St. Springboro, Ohio with Rev. Sarah Sparks-Franklin officiating. Friends may call from 3:00 PM until the time of the service on Wednesday. Private Burial on Thursday is to be in Greenville Union Cemetery, Greenville, Ohio.



Published in Miami Valley Today from Jun. 29 to Jun. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
