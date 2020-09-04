PIQUA — Nancy Ann Phipps Wright passed peacefully in Hospice of Miami County on August 23, 2020 in Troy, Ohio at the age of 68.

Nancy is survived by her loving husband Dick Wright of Piqua, Ohio; sons Andy Free (Christy) of Tipp City, Ohio; Alex Free of Piqua, Ohio and step daughter Meka Free; Siblings: Tim Phipps (Judy); Bertie (Ron) Ely; Kathy Phipps; Connie Slife (Jim); Sandy Stewart (Dwight Edwards); Polly Phipps (Jeff Weidner); Scott Phipps(Nika); And step daughters Lori( Kent) Roby; Lisa (Steve) Rinehart; Lynda Wright and fiancé Jerry Sullivan; Jodi Wright Black (Jason); and Mandy Wright. Nancy is also survived by many grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Nancy was preceded in death by her parents N. Jean and Harold Phipps; brother, Gary Phipps; Nephew, Aaron Phipps, and first husband Darrell Free.

Nancy was born on March 2, 1952 in Piqua, Ohio to Harold A. and N. Jean Phipps.

She graduated from Houston High School in 1970 with honors.

Nancy worked in the transportation industry for over 20 Years with jobs at Classic Products, Sidney Truck, and Jackson Tube. She was loved and respected within the industry.

Nancy was an accomplished Pianist/ Organist in several churches in the area and sang in the church choir at St. Mary.

She was a witty individual who loved natural/ organic ways in life. Her legacy was the small farm on Piqua-Lockington Rd. where she grew her herbs and tended to her goats, chickens, and ducks as well as 3 dogs and 2 cats.

In her selfless way, she ask that her remains be donated to Wright State University School of Medicine.

A Catholic Memorial Mass will be held Thursday, September 3rd at 10:30 AM at St. Mary Catholic Church. A memorial service will be held on September 20 at 3:00 PM at the VFW in Piqua, Ohio. (Covid rules enforced)

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Hospice of Miami County.

The family would like to thank Family, Friends and Hospice of Miami County.