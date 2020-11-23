PIQUA—Nancy Carolyn Drake Stephan, 80, of Piqua, went to be with our Lord and Savior due to complications from Alzheimer's disease, at 1:25 p.m. Thursday, November 19, 2020 at the Ohio Masonic Home of Springfield. She was born September 27, 1940 in Piqua to the late James Ralph and Dorothy (McKinley) Drake.

Survivors include two children, Greg Stephan of Jacksonville, Fla., Amy Conover of Purcellville, Va.; and three grandchildren, Zachary Stephan, Danielle Conover, and Kathryn Conover. She was preceded in death by a sister, Judy Clausing of Tiffin.

Nancy was a 1958 graduate of Piqua Central High School and then the following year from the Dayton School of Cosmetology. She married her High School sweetheart, Daniel Lee Stephan in 1959 and they were married for 37 years until he passed away of pancreatic cancer in 1996. Nancy, Dan and children traveled many years while Dan served in the Air Force for 20+ years. Nancy held various jobs as an Air Force wife and raising their two children. Nancy loved traveling and could easily make friends no matter where she went. She loved baking and always found great joy sharing her baked gifts with friends and family especially around the holidays. Nancy served many years in school food service with the State of Florida where she touched many lives with her world famous sticky buns. She moved to Ohio after Dan's passing to be near her sister Judy for about 10 years, and after that, spent nine years in Virginia with her daughter Amy and family. She was always caring and loving her family and friends until Alzheimer's took control. She spent her final year in the Springfield Masonic Community in the PathwaysCenter for Alzheimer's where she was cared for by wonderful and dedicated people until the very end.

A private graveside service to honor her life will be held at a later date by her family at RiversideCemetery, Troy. Memorial contributions may be made in Nancy's memory to the Alzheimer's Association if so desired. Guestbook condolences and expressions of sympathy, to be provided to the family, may be expressed through jamiesonandyannucci.com.