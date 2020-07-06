PIQUA — Nancy J. Jacob, 81, of Piqua, passed away on Saturday, July 4, 2020 at Upper Valley Medical Center.

She was born on May 26, 1939 to the late Joseph F. Hirschbolz and Rebecca J. (Cress) Hirschbolz.

Nancy was preceded in death by her son, Thomas J. Jacob and is survived by her husband of 62 years, Bernard J. Jacob. She is also survived by two sons, William (Peggy) Jacob and Brian (Mark Finnegan) Jacob. She was the proud grandma of Jackie (Mike) Bertke, Ashley (Matt) Krafcik, Dan (Libby) Jacob, Ryan Jacob, and Michael (Mary Beth) Jacob.

She loved her great grandchildren; Joe and Peter Bertke, Caroline and James Krafcik, Charlotte, Alexander, and Jonah Jacob and two great grandchildren soon to be born. She is also survived by her two sisters, Frances Hirschbolz, and Joretta (Hirschbolz) Symons.

Nancy was raised in Piqua and graduated from Piqua Catholic High School in 1957. She was a member of St. Boniface Catholic Church and worked for 34 years serving the churches of Holy Family in Dayton as Bookkeeper and St. Patrick in Troy as Church Secretary. She was a member of the St. Clara Ladies Society and a guardian for the St. Clare Adoration Chapel.

The family will greet friends at Melcher-Sowers Funeral Home, Piqua on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 from 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:00 am Thursday, July 9, 2020 at St. Boniface Catholic Church, Piqua, with Rev. Fr. Daniel P. Hunt celebrant. Burial will follow at Forest Hill Cemetery, Piqua, OH.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959 or St. Boniface Catholic Church, 310 South Downing St. Piqua, OH 45356.

Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.melcher-sowers.com.