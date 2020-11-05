1/1
Nancy M. Brading
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Nancy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

PIQUA — Nancy M. Brading, age 78, of Piqua, OH passed away at 3:26 AM on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at Garbry Ridge Assisted Living, Piqua.

She was born in Piqua, OH on March 11, 1942 to the late Clifford and Mary (Hutchinson) Dill. She married Robert E. Brading on August 23, 1969 at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Piqua. He preceded her in death on August 9, 2016.

Nancy is survived by her brother and sister-in-law: Donald and Shirley Dill and many nieces and nephews.

Nancy graduated from Piqua Central High School in 1960 and she was employed in the office at Val-Decker Packing Company, in Piqua, for 16 years. Nancy bowled for many years and she enjoyed playing Euchre with family and friends. She loved to bake sugar cookies, fudge, and buckeyes.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at Melcher-Sowers Funeral Home, Piqua. Burial will follow at Forest Hill Cemetery, Piqua. The family will receive friends 10-11 AM on Saturday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer's Association – Miami Valley Chapter, 31 West Whipp Road, Dayton, OH 45459. Condolences can be expressed to the family at www.melcher-sowers.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Miami Valley Today from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
7
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Melcher Sowers Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
7
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Melcher Sowers Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Melcher Sowers Funeral Home
646 W. High St.
Piqua, OH 45356
937-773-1647
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Melcher Sowers Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved