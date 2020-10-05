1/1
Naomi Ruth Fergerson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Naomi's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

TROY — Naomi Ruth Fergerson, age 70, of Troy, passed away on Wednesday, September 30, 2020, at Kindred Hospital in Dayton.

She was born on June 16, 1950 in Russellville, AR to the late Minister Archie and Edith (Taylor) Miller.

Ruth is survived by her husband of 19 years: Charles Rex Fergerson; children: Roger (Terra) Beckley of Blakely, GA and Tanya (Chris) Beckley Todd of Studio City, CA; stepchildren: Angela (Doke) Smith of Atoka, TN and Ryan R. (Peggy) Fergerson of Millington, TN; sister: Wilma (Troy) Chastain of Surprise, AZ; brother: Harold Miller; thirteen grandchildren and two great grandchildren.

Ruth received her bachelor's degree in accounting from San Jose State. She worked in insurance and coding at University of Tennessee, Good Samaritan Hospital and other doctor's office in Memphis, TN. Ruth loved cooking, going out to eat and gardening.

Memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM on October 17, 2020 at Baird Funeral Home in Troy. Friends may call from 10:00-11:00 AM on October 17, 2020 at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Way, Memphis, TN 38105.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.bairdfuneralhome.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Miami Valley Today from Oct. 5 to Oct. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Baird Funeral Home
555 N. Market St.
Troy, OH 45373
937-339-2602
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Baird Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved