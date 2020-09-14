1/1
Noah Mills
PIQUA — Noah Mills, age 79, of Piqua, passed away at 12:39 PM on Sunday, September 13, 2020 at Upper Valley Medical Center, Troy.

Noah was born in DeWitt, Kentucky on March 9, 1941 to the late Clyde and Peggy (Smith) Mills.

He married Elizabeth Irene (Gamble) Mills in West Liberty, Kentucky on July 1, 1963.

Noah is survived by one son and daughter-in-law: Gene and Deb Mills, Sidney. OH, one daughter and son-in-law: Ardith and Mark Ritter, Piqua, OH; one brother and sister-in-law: Ronnie and Nannie Mills, Piqua, OH, two sisters-in-law: Pauline Mills, Mt Clemons, MI, Maggie Perkins, West Liberty, KY; seven grandchildren: Lisa Ritter, Elizabeth Mills, Mandy and David Gerstner, Sandie and Dan Browning, Mark and Ashley Ritter, Steven Bixler, Bradley Hammer and twelve great-grandchildren. Noah was preceded in death by six brothers: Charlie Mills, Amos (AC) Mills, Robert Mills, Granville (Tub) Mills, Paul Mills, and Ted Mills, one sister: Ardith Gambrell, and one great-granddaughter: Alyssa Johnson.

Noah worked for Copeland in Sidney for over 25 years. He loved going fishing, camping, playing corn hole and playing cards with his friends at the Lake. Noah also liked to go walking in the Piqua Mall with his wife Irene and their friends. He especially loved spending time with his friends and family.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM on Thursday Sept. 17, 2020 at Melcher-Sowers Funeral Home, Piqua, OH with Pastor Stephan Smitley officiating. Burial will follow at Forest Hill Cemetery, Piqua. The family will receive friends 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM on Thursday at the funeral home. The family requests, that those who will be paying their respects or attending the funeral to please wear a mask due to COVID19.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association 31 W. Whipp Rd. Dayton, OH. 45459

Condolences can be expressed to the family at www.melcher-sowers.com.



Published in Miami Valley Today from Sep. 14 to Sep. 15, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Melcher Sowers Funeral Home
646 W. High St.
Piqua, OH 45356
937-773-1647
