GOOSE CREEK, S.C. — Norma Noble passed away at the age of 89, on September 28, 2020, at her home in Goose Creek, SC.

Norma was born on November 27, 1930, in Hamilton, Ohio to the late Harlan Miller and Lucille Brown.

Norma married Ray Noble on November 9, 1946, in Newport, Kentucky. Norma worked in the Trenton City Schools as a cook at Bloomfield Elementary School many years before her retirement. Norma is survived by her daughter Cindy (Bob) Barrett, brother in law Jerry Noble, sister in law Carol Miller, grandson Robbie (Ashley Barrett), grand daughters Jeannie Gray and Erin (Dan) Thyen, great grandchildren Aidan and Connor Barrett, Dylan Gray, Emma, Ava, Luke, and Seth Thyen, along with numerous nieces and nephews.

Norma was preceded in death by her husband Ray, brother Dewey Miller, son and daughter in law Phil and Sharon Noble, and grand daughter Camilla Barrett, and numerous sister and brothers in law.

A gathering will be held at Rose Hill Funeral Home on October 6, 2020. Visitation will take place from 11-12, with service to follow. Interment will take place at Butler County Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers donations to Hospice are requested.