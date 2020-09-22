TROY — Oneita Flaugher, age 95 of Troy, Ohio passed away peacefully with her family on September 19, 2020.

Oneita was born on September 16, 1925 in Tazewell, Tennessee.

She retired from retail sales. S

he was an avid lover of animals and she loved flowers and gardening.

Oneita is survived by one sister, Georgia L. Gilbert, two brothers R. Pascal "Pat" Gilbert, William C. "Clet" Gilbert; eight grandchildren, Deborah Gambrel (Del), Tony Blair (Melissa), Holly Banner, Crystal Horstman, Benita Lunsford, and Kathy Sanger; 19 great grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren; her beloved cat JR and by her extended family. She loved being an Aunt.

She was preceded in death by her husband Harold "Speed" Flaugher, her son David C. "Chuck" Haynes, her daughter Ava J. Blair and her brothers, Carson Lee Gilbert and Charles Gilbert.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 pm, Thursday, September 24, 2020 at the Vandalia United Methodist Church, 200 S. Dixie Dr., Vandalia with Rev. Michael Malcosky officiating. Interment will follow at Forest Hills Memorial Gardens, Tipp City. The family will receive friends at the church on Thursday from 12:00 noon until time of service.

Arrangements entrusted to Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home, Vandalia.