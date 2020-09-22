1/
Oneita Flaugher
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Oneita's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

TROY — Oneita Flaugher, age 95 of Troy, Ohio passed away peacefully with her family on September 19, 2020.

Oneita was born on September 16, 1925 in Tazewell, Tennessee.

She retired from retail sales. S

he was an avid lover of animals and she loved flowers and gardening.

Oneita is survived by one sister, Georgia L. Gilbert, two brothers R. Pascal "Pat" Gilbert, William C. "Clet" Gilbert; eight grandchildren, Deborah Gambrel (Del), Tony Blair (Melissa), Holly Banner, Crystal Horstman, Benita Lunsford, and Kathy Sanger; 19 great grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren; her beloved cat JR and by her extended family. She loved being an Aunt.

She was preceded in death by her husband Harold "Speed" Flaugher, her son David C. "Chuck" Haynes, her daughter Ava J. Blair and her brothers, Carson Lee Gilbert and Charles Gilbert.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 pm, Thursday, September 24, 2020 at the Vandalia United Methodist Church, 200 S. Dixie Dr., Vandalia with Rev. Michael Malcosky officiating. Interment will follow at Forest Hills Memorial Gardens, Tipp City. The family will receive friends at the church on Thursday from 12:00 noon until time of service.

Arrangements entrusted to Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home, Vandalia.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Miami Valley Today from Sep. 22 to Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home
139 South Dixie Dr.
Vandalia, OH 45377-2123
937-898-4634
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved