Otis C. Mead
1942 - 2020
BRADFORD — Otis C. Mead, age 77 of Bradford, passed away Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at Wayne Hospital in the Hospice Unit.

He was born December 7, 1942 in Lewisburg to the late Ernest & Sadie (Kenworthy) Mead; loved his grandkids, his animals, John Deere tractors & working around the house on his "mini farm".

Preceded in death by his parents; wife, Shirley Mead; grandson, Michael East; brother, Charles (Connie) Mead; brother-in-law, Marvin Brumbaugh; & sister-in-law, Kay Mead.

Otis is survived by his son & daughter-in-law, Otis Jr. & Sherryl Mead of Union City, OH; three daughters, Michelle & Doug Saunders of Dry Ridge, KY, Nichole & James Teague of Greenville, Crystal & John Rediger of Greenville; 13 grandchildren, Jessica & Sam Marshall, Alexis Saunders, Anna Saunders, Ben Teague, Stephen Teague, Aaron Teague, Jordan Teague, Sheiann & Troy Vore, Michelle & Shane Monnin, Amber & Kaleb Broomhall, Bradley Mead, Seth Heitkamp & Josh Liles, Desiree East; 9 great-grandchildren, Paticence & Acacia Wilson, Brentley & Bailey Broomhall, Luken & Arie Vore, Langston & Ellison Marshall & Hutcher Monnin; two brothers, Ronal Mead of Pleasant Hill & Kenneth (Joycelyn) Mead of Bradford; sister, Dorothy Brumbaugh of West Milton; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Funeral service 11:00 AM Saturday at Stocker-Fraley Funeral Home, Bradford with Pastor Dennis Martin officiating. Interment Harris Creek Cemetery, Bradford. Visitation will be 10:00 AM Saturday until time of service at the funeral home. Condolences may be left for the family at www.stockerfraley.com.



Published in Miami Valley Today from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2020.
