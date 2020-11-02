PIQUA — Owen "Wayne" Darding, 88, of Piqua, passed away at 7:00 a.m. Friday, October 30, 2020 at the Hospice Unit at Upper Valley Medical Center.

He was born January 16, 1932 in Springfield to the late Owen and Cecil Henrietta (Beltz) Darding. He married Luella Jean (Cottrell) Darding April 25, 1953 in Piqua and she preceded him in death.

Other survivors include a sister, Dolora L. Nicholson of Allen, Texas; special friends and caretakers, Mary (Mark) Stewart of Piqua; along with nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his daughter, Tracy D. Darding.

Mr. Darding was a proud veteran of the United States Army having served during the Korean Conflict. As a hobby, Wayne was a master carpenter and woodworker, skilled in making curio cabinets with glass and lights, jewelry boxes, salt shakers, home renovations and more. He and his wife Jean were inseparable and loved to go to Caserta's for lunch and enjoyed playing scratch off tickets there.

Private services are being provided to his family through the Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Ohio's Hospice of Miami County, Inc., P.O. Box 502, Troy OH 45373. Guestbook condolences and expressions of sympathy, to be provided to the family, may be expressed through jamiesonandyannucci.com.