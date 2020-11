TROY—Pamela J. Rawski (née Carey) born in Troy Ohio on October 10, 1936 passed away on November 24th 2020. She was an accomplished women and loved to sew, decorate, and write stories for Christians. She is survived through her children; Marc & Kent Rawski, Cheryl Roberts, Cathy Myron, Karen Mabe, and Barbara Music along with her adopted family Teresa Contreras, Marcie Ridings, and Damian Rawski and one daughter Cindy Luckey (deceased). Pamela raised 4 grandchildren Andrew Demeritt, Sherri Demerit Goode, Christina Hurd and Joseph Rawski (adopted). In all she and Eugene Rawski have over 20 grandchildren and over 20 great grandchildren to pass on her legacy.

The family will have a private memorial on December 13th and additional information will be updated on Facebook (Cathy Myron)