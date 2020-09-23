1/1
Patricia A. "Pat" Herron
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Patricia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Patricia A. "Pat" Herron, 72, of Piqua, passed away Tuesday, September 22, 2020, at Hospice of Miami County Inpatient Unit, Troy. She was born March 8, 1948, in Orlando, Fla., to the late James and Betty (Davis) Dyke. She married Larry B. Herron on October 25, 1969; he preceded her in death on July 7, 2018.

Pat will be missed and remembered by her brothers, James (Esther) Dyke of New Carlisle and Terry Dyke of Florida; numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, and great-great-nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her sister, Diane Kelley.

Pat was a 1967 graduate of Piqua Central High School. She retired from KTH after working for Sonoco for many years. Pat enjoyed eating out, gambling, trips to the casino, bingo, decorating her home for all the holidays, dancing, and playing her vinyl records. She was a devoted aunt who especially loved spending time with her nieces and nephews and their families.

Funeral services to honor her life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, September 26, at Moore Funeral Home, 10 S. High St., Covington, with Pastor John Shelton officiating. Burial will follow in Miami Memorial Park. Visitation will be from 9-11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be left for Pat's family at www.moorefh.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Miami Valley Today from Sep. 23 to Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Moore Funeral Home
10 S. High Street
Covington, OH 45318
(937) 473-2271
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Moore Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved