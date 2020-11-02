TROY — Patricia Ann (Bledsoe) Zeller, age 65, of Troy, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Thursday, October 29, 2020, at her residence. She was born on August 16, 1955 in Indianapolis, IN to the late Joe Wayne and JoAnn (Strubinger) Spence.

Patricia is survived by her husband: Mark Zeller; daughters: Amanda (Derek) Philpot of Chicago, IL, and Chelsea (Greg) Scheidel of Ft. Worth, TX; stepson: Cody C. Zeller of Troy, OH; Brother: Michael (Lisann) Spence of Waynesville, OH; grandchildren: Grantley and Ellie Scheidel, Brooke Littlejohn and Khianne Zeller; Great Grandchild: Gemma Sekas; and her dogs: Lizzie and Joey. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one stepdaughter: Jennifer Lynn Littlejohn and her first husband: Frank Bledsoe.

Patricia was a librarian at Valley Forge Elementary School in Huber Heights for 20 years. She was very artistic and enjoyed traveling, gardening, raising flowers, sports and, above all, shopping. Patricia loved her family, especially her kids and grandkids. She was a very outgoing person who loved many fun activities.

Service will be held at 6:00 PM on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at Baird Funeral Home in Troy. Friends may call from 4:00 – 6:00 PM on Thursday at the funeral home.

