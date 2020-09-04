PIQUA — Patricia M. Heslep, 80, of Piqua, died at 5:45 p.m. Monday, August 31, 2020 at Miami Valley Hospital.

She was born April 17, 1940 in Piqua to the late Ernest and Louise (Newland) Skillman. She married Curtis "Chuck" Heslep September 1, 1978 in Piqua and he survives.

Other survivors include two daughters, Darla (Robert) Herron of Piqua, Patricia Heslep of Worthington; three sons, Carl (Cynthia) Faehl of Piqua, Larry (Vanessa) Heslep of Troy, Matt Heslep of Sidney; one sister, Nellie Hammons of Piqua; and numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by a brother, Ernest G. Skillman, Jr.; and three sisters, Treva Kinney, Janet Tucker and Maxine Strunk.

Mrs. Heslep attended Piqua Central High School. She was a devout member of The Valley Church since its inception; and she loved being a member of the church. She worked in various positions for Hobart PMI Plant 27 and retired from the shipping department after 42 years.

She was an energetic, upbeat and outgoing person who loved to square dance, tend to her flowers and spoil her grandchildren whom she loved dearly. She looked forward to her Hillbilly Heaven Hoedown on Tuesday nights where she would dance and play the bass. She loved her swimming pool, traveling the United States on their motorcycle, and snowmobiling. She will be deeply missed by her family and her many friends.

A service to honor her life will begin at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at the Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral Home with Rev. Andy Monnin officiating. Burial will follow at Riverside Cemetery, Troy. Visitation will be held from 4:00-7:00 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to The Valley Church, 1400 Seidel Pkwy, Piqua, OH 45356.

