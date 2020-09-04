1/1
Peggy Jean (Jackson) Sergent
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Peggy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

WEST MILTON — Peggy Jean (Jackson) Sergent of West Milton, age 61, passed away at her home on August 26, 2020, surrounded by her loving family.

Peggy was born on May 12, 1959. Peggy will be forever missed and remembered by her loving husband, Russell Alan Sergent, and daughter Sara (Keith) Carter of West Milton; grandchildren Aubree Jean, Timber Glen, Lily Jane, Samuel Alan, and William Douglas; mother Phyllis (Acton) and step-father Norman Hazelbaker of Laura and father Gary Jackson of Springfield; and sister Robin Adams and brother Patrick Jackson.

Peggy was preceded in death by her son Jason Sergent, brothers James and David Jackson, and sister Cynthia Porter.

Peggy was an active member of Living Word Church. She was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother, and dedicated her life to raising her two children. She was a selfless servant of God and took the greatest joy in building a strong bond with her grandchildren.

Peggy excelled at everything she did and would do anything for her family, always putting herself last. She enjoyed outdoor activities, physical fitness, and would never miss any activities of her children or grandchildren. She lived her life for Jesus and her family and will be greatly missed by all.

Funeral services will be held at 10AM on Monday morning, August 31, 2020 at Hale-Sarver Family Funeral Home, 284 N. Miami St, West Milton with Pastor Pat Murray officiating. The family will receive friends from 3-6 PM on Sunday evening at the funeral home.

If so desired, contributions in Peggy's honor may be made to the Dayton Dream Center, c/o Living Word Church 926 East National Road, Vandalia, OH 45377.

Messages of sympathy may be left for the family online at www.hale-sarver.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Miami Valley Today from Sep. 4 to Sep. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
30
Visitation
03:00 - 06:00 PM
Hale Sarver Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
31
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Hale Sarver Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hale Sarver Funeral Home
284 N. Miami St.
West Milton, OH 45383
937-698-4422
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hale Sarver Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 29, 2020
Heartfelt Condolences Arrangement- BASKET INCLUDED
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
a loved one
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved