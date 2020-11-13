PIQUA — Peggy Jo Hemm, 73, of Piqua, passed away at 10:26 a.m. Thursday, November 5, 2020 at her residence.

She was born December 6, 1946 in Covington to the late John H. and Bertha M. (Minnich) Mutzner. She married Michael W. Hemm May 9, 1981 at the Covington Church of the Brethren; and he preceded her in death June 13, 2014.

Survivors include one brother, John E. (Marjorie) Mutzner of Covington; two brothers-in-law, Jack Leonard of Novi, Michigan, Robert Beckwith of Naples, Florida; a sister-in-law, Patty Kennedy of Charleston, South Carolina; and a host of nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by two sisters, Judy Beckwith and Jane Leonard.

Mrs. Hemm was a 1964 graduate of Covington High School and attended Ohio University. She was an active member of the Covington Church of the Brethren. She worked as a clerk for Miami County Title Department for thirty three years before her retirement. Peggy always enjoyed the outdoors and loved playing cards, especially with the Troy Senior Citizens. She also enjoyed singing with the Sweet Adeline group from Sidney. Peggy was an advocate for donating blood and would donate as often as she could. Additionally, she was an animal lover, particularly her beloved dogs and the deer she raised on her property. She will be dearly missed by her family and many friends.

A service to honor her life will be held at a later date. Funeral arrangements are being provided to the family through the Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Miami County, P.O. Box 502, Troy, OH 45373. Guestbook condolences and expressions of sympathy, to be provided to the family, may be expressed through jamiesonandyannucci.com.