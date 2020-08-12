WEST MILTON — Penny Jean Schenck, age 75, of West Milton, passed away on Monday, August 10, 2020 at Miami Valley Hospital.

She was born November 26, 1944 to the late Loyd & Mona (Walrath) Griffiths in Racine, Wisconsin.

She is preceded in death by her parents.

She will be missed and remembered by her loving husband Gary L. Schenck of 52 years; children Heather (Mike) Rettich of New Lebanon and Chris (Julia) Schenck of West Milton; grandchildren Chris (Kayla) Schenck, Andrew (Ashly) Schenck, Abbigail Rettich, Chelsea Schenck, and Dylan Schenck; great grandchildren Abraham, Alaina, Addi Schenck, Audrey Cartwright, and Westley Meeks and brother David Griffiths of Wisconsin.

Penny loved yard sales, gardening and spending time with her family.

A gathering of family and friends will be from 1-3 PM on Sunday, August 16 at Hale-Sarver Family Funeral Home, 284 N. Miami St, West Milton. memories of Penny may be left for the family at www.hale-sarver.com.