Penny Jean Schenck
1944 - 2020
WEST MILTON — Penny Jean Schenck, age 75, of West Milton, passed away on Monday, August 10, 2020 at Miami Valley Hospital.

She was born November 26, 1944 to the late Loyd & Mona (Walrath) Griffiths in Racine, Wisconsin.

She is preceded in death by her parents.

She will be missed and remembered by her loving husband Gary L. Schenck of 52 years; children Heather (Mike) Rettich of New Lebanon and Chris (Julia) Schenck of West Milton; grandchildren Chris (Kayla) Schenck, Andrew (Ashly) Schenck, Abbigail Rettich, Chelsea Schenck, and Dylan Schenck; great grandchildren Abraham, Alaina, Addi Schenck, Audrey Cartwright, and Westley Meeks and brother David Griffiths of Wisconsin.

Penny loved yard sales, gardening and spending time with her family.

A gathering of family and friends will be from 1-3 PM on Sunday, August 16 at Hale-Sarver Family Funeral Home, 284 N. Miami St, West Milton. memories of Penny may be left for the family at www.hale-sarver.com.



Published in Miami Valley Today from Aug. 12 to Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
16
Memorial Gathering
01:00 - 03:00 PM
Hale Sarver Funeral Home
