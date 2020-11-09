1/
Phyllis Darlene Thompson
NORTH MANCHESTER, IN — Phyllis Darlene Thompson, age 86, of North Manchester, IN, formerly of Elgin, IL, passed away peacefully of natural causes on November 4, 2020.

She was born May 21, 1934 in West Milton, Ohio the daughter of Dorothy (Heisey) Yount and Howard Yount.

Memorial Services will be held at Hale-Sarver Funeral Home in West Milton, Ohio on November 12, 2020. A public visitation will be held from 10-11 AM followed by a private family funeral and interment at Riverside Cemetery.

Memorials may be given to Manchester University's A Capella Choir (260.982.5292). Online memories of Phyllis may be left for the family at www.hale-sarver.com.



Published in Miami Valley Today from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Hale Sarver Funeral Home
284 N. Miami St.
West Milton, OH 45383
937-698-4422
