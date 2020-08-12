LAURA — Preston P. Mote, age 78, of Laura, passed away on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family.

He was born April 7, 1942 to the late Gerald Dean & Nellie Mae (Gall) Mote in Troy, Ohio.

He is preceded in death by his parents. He will be missed and remembered by his loving wife Sandra Kay (Marcum) Mote of 59 years; children Renee Mote (Jeff Otto) of Tipp City and Kevin (Patty) Mote of Laura and grandson Simon Mote.

Preston was a 1961 Milton-Union High School graduate and went on to serve his country proudly in the United States Army from 1966-1972 then the Army National Guard from 1972-1975.

Preston was the owner of Preston's Repair & Welding for 44 years.

He also was the Chief for the Laura Fire Company from 1981-1983 and a Union Township Trustee for 8 years.

Preston had a great interest in alternative energy development and teaching at Green Energy Center at Dull Homestead. He also had an interest in using probiotics on cropland and had a patent on the "Tank Jockey." Preston loved teaching about mechanics and welding and engaging in conversation about history, farming, politics, and life in general.

Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are in care of the Hale-Sarver Family Funeral Home, West Milton.

Memorial contributions may be made to Laura Fire Company, PO Box 58, Laura, OH 45337.

Online memories of Preston may be left for the family at www.hale-sarver.com.