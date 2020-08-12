1/1
Preston P. Mote
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Preston's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

LAURA — Preston P. Mote, age 78, of Laura, passed away on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family.

He was born April 7, 1942 to the late Gerald Dean & Nellie Mae (Gall) Mote in Troy, Ohio.

He is preceded in death by his parents. He will be missed and remembered by his loving wife Sandra Kay (Marcum) Mote of 59 years; children Renee Mote (Jeff Otto) of Tipp City and Kevin (Patty) Mote of Laura and grandson Simon Mote.

Preston was a 1961 Milton-Union High School graduate and went on to serve his country proudly in the United States Army from 1966-1972 then the Army National Guard from 1972-1975.

Preston was the owner of Preston's Repair & Welding for 44 years.

He also was the Chief for the Laura Fire Company from 1981-1983 and a Union Township Trustee for 8 years.

Preston had a great interest in alternative energy development and teaching at Green Energy Center at Dull Homestead. He also had an interest in using probiotics on cropland and had a patent on the "Tank Jockey." Preston loved teaching about mechanics and welding and engaging in conversation about history, farming, politics, and life in general.

Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are in care of the Hale-Sarver Family Funeral Home, West Milton.

Memorial contributions may be made to Laura Fire Company, PO Box 58, Laura, OH 45337.

Online memories of Preston may be left for the family at www.hale-sarver.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Miami Valley Today from Aug. 12 to Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hale Sarver Funeral Home
284 N. Miami St.
West Milton, OH 45383
937-698-4422
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hale Sarver Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved