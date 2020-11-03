1/
Ralph Chapman Craig
1928 - 2020
{ "" }
TIPP CITY — Ralph Chapman Craig, age 92, of Tipp City, passed away on Sunday, November 1, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family.

He was born February 16, 1928 to the late Arthur H. & Florence Belle (Day) Craig in Portsmouth, New Hampshire.

He is preceded in death by his parents; granddaughter Annie Eskeets and siblings Robert Craig and Mary Jean Holiday.

He will be missed and remembered by his loving wife Claire Lorraine (Cameron) Craig of 68 years; daughters Karen E. Bank of Eugene, OR, Susan M. Courney of Seattle, WA and Ellen R. (Wayne) Patton of Cotijuba Island, Para, Brazil; 8 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren.

Ralph was a member of the Nashville United Church of Christ. He served his country proudly in the United States Navy. He also was a volunteer at the Miami County Habitat for Humanity where he helped build houses especially doing the electrical work. He also started the Miami County Habitat for Humanity ReStore. Ralph was a Master Mason and a 50 year member at the St. John's Masonic Lodge #1 in Portsmouth, NH and loved his amateur radio, extra class.

A private memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family. Interment will be held in Wheelock Cemetery, West Milton. Memorial contributions may be made to Miami County Habitat for Humanity, 150 E. Race St, Troy, OH 45373. Online memories of Ralph may be left for the family at www.hale-sarver.com.



Published in Miami Valley Today from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Hale Sarver Funeral Home
284 N. Miami St.
West Milton, OH 45383
937-698-4422
