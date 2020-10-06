1/1
Ralph D. Ritter
PIQUA — Ralph D. Ritter, age 81, of Piqua, OH passed away at 6:15 AM on Monday, October 5, 2020 at Miami Valley Hospital, Dayton.

Ralph was born January 14, 1939 to the late Admiral and Gladys (Eustache) Ritter.

Ralph is survived by his wife: Connie Kay Ritter; children: Scott and Jan Ritter, Colorado Springs, CO; Randy and Rhonda Ritter, Piqua; Karmel and Rob Miller, West Milton; two step-sons: Alex Shoemaker, Covington and Terry "Tip" Shoemaker, FL; step-daughter: Cassandra Low, Miamisburg; 7 grandchildren: Kyle, James, Stephanie, William "Will," Andrew, Melina, Kierra; 7 great-grandchildren: Remington, Mason, Emma Jo, William, Lydia, Hunter, and Hudson; and several nieces and nephews.

Ralph is preceded in death by his parents, three brothers: Edward "Sonny," Admiral "Dewey" Jr. and Dave; and 2 grandchildren: Kyle and Elizabeth.

Ralph was a member of United Baptist in Piqua and a former member of Moose Lodge.

He was a delivery driver for Coca-Cola, had his own catering business, and was an Adult Program Coordinator of OIH Contract at Riverside RT Industry.

Ralph enjoyed traveling and spending his winters in Florida, at Terra Ceia Manor in Palmetto, FL.

He was active with his brother and many friends with all of the park activities. He was an avid card player especially with his closest friends, Pat and Fred Banks.

Ralph donated his body to Boonshoft School of Medicine Wright State University and his final resting place will be Beechwood Cemetery, Lockington, OH. Arrangements have been entrusted Melcher-Sowers Funeral Home, Piqua, OH.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.melcher-sowers.com.

'We'll live again in Heaven and God and all of our spiritual brothers and sisters who went before us."



Published in Miami Valley Today from Oct. 6 to Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Melcher Sowers Funeral Home
646 W. High St.
Piqua, OH 45356
937-773-1647
