TIPP CITY — Randell Lee "Randy" Sutherland, age 77 of Tipp City, OH passed away at Soin Medical Center, Thursday, September 24, 2020. Born July 22, 1943 in Northridge, OH to Audrey Eades.

He is preceded in death by his mother, brother, George Sutherland and daughter in-law Crystal Sutherland.

Randy is survived by his loving wife, Karron A. {Alexander} Sutherland, sons, Todd (Jill) Sutherland, Wilmette, IL, Scott (Kim Beck) Sutherland, Summerville, SC, grandchildren; Allyson (Josh) Moore, Patrick Sutherland, Nicholas Sutherland and great grandchildren; Lillyana, Holden & Lakyn Moore.

Randy was a member of the Tipp City United Methodist Church. He was an avid golfer and former member of the Miami Valley Country Club and was involved with Miami Valley Pet Therapy.

Visitation 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM on Saturday October 3, 2020 at Tipp City Park, N. Third St. at the shelter house on the north end. Memorial service 11:00 AM; Pastor Dan Glover officiating. The family requests you bring a chair, wear a mask and practice social distancing. Contributions may be made in loving memory of Randy to Miami Valley Pet Therapy; PO Box 675, Troy, OH 45373 or to Children's Hospital; wwwchildrensdayton.org

