Randy J. Sirch
1957 - 2020
RUSSIA—Randy J. Sirch, 63, of Russia, passed away unexpectedly at 11:33 p.m. Saturday, November 21, 2020 at his residence. He was born January 11, 1957 to the late Harley and Margaret (Miller) Sirch. He married Jacqueline K. Stephens January 12, 1991 in Troy and she preceded him in death January 8, 2007.

Survivors include three daughters, Hannah Sirch, Miranda (Wesley) Pleiman both of Sidney, Olivia Smith of Russia; two sons, Joshua Smith of Piqua, Douglas (Brittany) Smith of Troy; twelve grandchildren; and three sisters, Joyce Folkerth, Deborah Minnich, and Lori Flinton. He was preceded in death by one brother, Rick Sirch.

Mr. Sirch worked for many years for various factories in the area. He was an avid fan of the Cleveland Browns and was dedicated to his team. He was also a fan of the Ohio State Buckeyes. Additionally, he enjoyed watching NASCAR. Randy loved his family and enjoyed the time he spent with them, especially spending time with his grandchildren, who he adored. He will be deeply missed by his loving family.

A private service to honor his life will be held at the convenience of the family. Funeral arrangements are being provided to his family through the Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral Home. Memorial contributions in Randy's memory may be made to the one's favorite charity. Guestbook condolences and expressions of sympathy, to be provided to the family, may be expressed through jamiesonandyannucci.com.



Published in Miami Valley Today from Nov. 24 to Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral Home
333 W. High St.
Piqua, OH 45356
937-773-3161
