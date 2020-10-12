COVINGTON — Raymond LeRoy Wood Jr., age 73 of Covington, passed away Friday, October 9, 2020 at his residence.

He was born in Winchester, Indiana on May 15, 1947 the son of Raymond LeRoy Sr. and Martha (Young) Wood.

He was in the trucking business his entire life and enjoyed going fishing.

He is survived by his wife, of 47 years, Carla (Lyle) Wood; daughter Nicole Wood; step son James Nawrocki; granddaughters Madisyn and MacKenzie; brothers John, Donald and Larry Wood; sisters Rosealee Harper, Sue Kowvalaski and Rosemarie Gassett; several nieces and nephews and his four pawed loyal dog Isabella.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers Ralph and Steve Wood and sisters Marilyn Simons, Julie Kline and Jean Murphy.

Raymond will be cremated and there will be a private service at the convenience of the family. Services have been entrusted to the Zerkle Funeral Home, Tipp City.

Memorial contributions may be made in Raymond's memory to the Covington Fire Department, 801 E. Broadway, Covington, Ohio 45318 or Hospice of Miami County, P.O. Box 502, Troy, Ohio 45373.

