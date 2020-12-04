1/
Rebecca S. "Becky" (Johnson) Kraft
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rebecca's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

TROY — Rebecca S. "Becky" Johnson Kraft, 72, of Troy OH died on December 2, 2020 at Wayne Hospital, Greenville, OH. She was born in Olean, NY on February 19, 1948, to the late Donald F. and Iris B. (Gallagher) Johnson.

Becky is survived by her son: Timothy Kraft of Aston, PA; siblings: David (Nancy) Johnson of Troy and Beverly (Tom) Daly of Jacksonville, FL; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister: Patricia Johnson Smith and her beloved dog: Byron.

Becky attended Christian Life Center. She enjoyed writing music and singing, waterskiing in earlier years, backgammon, and playing games and cards. She was formerly employed at Wright State University before moving out west to California and Arizona.

Private service will be held at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Miami County Animal Shelter at 1110 N. Country Road 25A, Troy, OH 45373 or State of the Heart Hospice at 1350 North Broadway, Greenville, OH 45331. Condolences may be expressed to the family through www.bairdfuneralhome.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Miami Valley Today from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Baird Funeral Home
555 N. Market St.
Troy, OH 45373
937-339-2602
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Baird Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved