Richard Bayman

PIQUA — Richard L. Bayman, 80, of Piqua, passed away at 12:55 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, at Dorothy Love Retirement Community.

He was born Aug.17, 1940, in Piqua to the late Thomas and Alida (Covault) Bayman. He married Rosemary Sauers July 22, 1967, in Piqua; she preceded him in death Sept. 3, 2015.

Survivors include a daughter, Jill (David) Schroeder, of Kilchberg, Switzerland; two grandchildren, Thomas (Lindsey Higgins) Schroeder and Jacob Schroeder; three sisters, Joyce (Eugene) Holthaus, of Fort Loramie, Barbara Rust, of Piqua, and Carol (Arnold) Braun, of Anna; and one brother, Mike (Gail) Lehmann, of Troy.

He was preceded in death by one brother, Martin Lehmann; and his stepfather who raised him, Martin Michael Lehmann.

Mr. Bayman was a 1958 graduate of Piqua Central High School and worked as a toolmaker for Piqua Engineering for many years.

He was a United States Army veteran having served in Korea during the Vietnam Era.

He was a member of Fletcher United Methodist Church. He enjoyed fishing, building and collecting scale model gas engines, wood carving and wood working, square dancing and photography.

A service to honor his life will begin at 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct, 1, 2020, at the Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral Home with Hospice Chaplain Edward Ellis officiating. Burial will follow at Forest Hill Cemetery, where full military honors will be provided by the Veterans Elite Tribute Squad.

Visitation will be from 9 to 11 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, please send memorial contributions to Hospice of Miami County, P.O. Box 502, Troy, OH 453763.

Guestbook condolences and expressions of sympathy, to be provided to the family, may be expressed through jamiesonandyannucci.com.