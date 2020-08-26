TIPP CITY — Richard C. Bracy, age 79 of Tipp City, passed away Tuesday, March 24, 2020 at Kettering Hospital, Kettering.

He was born in Fulton, New York on June 10, 1940 the son of Richard E. & Cynthia (Beadle) Bracy.

He was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force and served during the Vietnam War. He was a member of the American Legion Post #586 Tipp City and was retired from Smiths Industry in Vandalia.

He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Rita (Matthews) Bracy; daughter Jennifer (Mike) Sibert of Kettering; granddaughters Kristen Hopper of Tipp City and Brianna Hopper of Troy; great grandson Carter McKinney; brother Lee (Diana) Bracy of Rochester, New York; sister Anne (John) Rockdashil of Liverpool, New York and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, a brother Douglas Bracy and a niece Sara Katheryn.

A gathering of family and friends will be held on Saturday, August 29, 2020 from 2:00 pm – 3:00 pm at the Zerkle Funeral Home, 11900 N. Dixie Dr., Tipp City. A memorial service will be held on Saturday at 3:00 pm at the funeral home with Pastor Bonita Ritchie officiating.

