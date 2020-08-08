1/
Richard E. Brown
TROY — Richard E. Brown, age 88, formerly of Troy, OH died at home in Maineville, OH, after a 20 year experience with cancer.

He is survived by his loving wife of 62 years: Marilyn (Leiss) Brown; three sons: Kevin, Chris and Richard Gary; a daughter: Shari; and nine grandchildren. In addition to his parents Eugene Franklin and Carrie (Blauser) Brown he was preceded in death by his sister, Dorothy Duffy.

He was the retired president and CEO of Sheffco, Inc., an industrial distributor and machine tool agent with corporate offices in Wisconsin, Michigan, Mexico and worked in India.

He was a past president of the NC Society of Wisconsin, a member of Navy League, St. Andrews Society, EAA and an elder in the Presbyterian church.

He attended Bowling Green State University, where he was president of Delta Tau Delta and was an honorary alumna of Miami University and an officer of their Michigan Alumni Chapter.

As a resident of Nokomis, Florida for 28 years, he spent time on his boat and made many bill fishing trips to the Pacific Coast of Mexico with many business friends. He also enjoyed traveling with his wife visiting 54 countries during the span of their marriage.

He attended the Presbyterian Church of the Covenant in Sarasota, FL and was a member of the Lebanon Presbyterian Church of Lebanon, Ohio.

Graveside Services will be held at Riverside Cemetery in Troy on Monday, August 10, 2020 at 11:00 Am with The Rev. Randy Fannin officiating. Burial will follow.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Cincinnati, 4360 Cooper Road, Cincinnati, OH 45242 or Lebanon Presbyterian Church, 123 N East St, Lebanon, OH 45036.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.bairdfuneralhome.com.



Published in Miami Valley Today from Aug. 8 to Aug. 9, 2020.
